SNP Westminster Staffer Tells Fellow Aides: “You are Not Safe Working for the SNP”

SNP’s Westminster turmoil continues after two senior members of their front bench were accused of sexually harassing a member of staff – Patrick Grady and Patricia Gibson.* A punchy email from the member of staff behind two-thirds of the allegations has now been leaked in which he wrote to SNP staffers “to let you know that you are not safe working for the SNP Westminster Group”:

“These concerns were raised with HQ, who have yet to approach any witnesses or even do anything other than get a statement over 2 months ago. Two MPs witnessed the harassment by Patricia but she is still serving and neither witness has been approached. Why? Ian Blackford knows about the Patrick Grady harassment, he’s still an SNP MP speaking on the SNP benches. Why?”

He ends the communiqué warning fellow staffers that they may be the “next to receive sexual harassment when you are expected to work on the Parliamentary Estate.”

The jaw-dropping email was not only sent by a serving member of staff, it was sent to Ian Blackford and Kirsten Oswald, CC’ing in members of staff. Incredibly, he continues working for the SNP…

*Ms Gibson says she will sue Guido if we name her. On what grounds we do not know.