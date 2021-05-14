Rob Roberts’s Latest Rule-Break

Rob Roberts just can’t seem to catch a break. Apologies to readers hoping for an update on his harassment case, however Guido must report he is now branching out into new transgressions. A co-conspirator gets in touch with a photo of Rob’s car – number place RJR (Rob Joesphe Roberts) – blatantly illegally parked on the pavement – around the corner from the signposted parking outside his constituency office. Guido called Rob and he confessed to the bodged parking job – claiming he had only been there ten minutes. He also said he had got a parking ticket. Perhaps he will catch a break at some point – that’s up to Parliament’s Standards Commissioner…