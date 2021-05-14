Have You Seen This Mayor?

Earlier this week, Guido reported on the strange disappearance of the West of England’s newly-elected Metro Mayor. Since being sworn in on Monday, Labour’s new mayor Dan Norris hasn’t been seen in public anywhere – a bit odd given his promises to be ‘more visible‘ than his predecessor and to ‘get things done‘. Now that it’s the end of the week, and the Mayor still hasn’t been found, Guido’s decided it’s time to issue a missing person notice in the hope of assuring his safe return to his mayoral desk. Guido is told that the West of England Combined Authority is incredibly concerned, and that the Mayor definitely isn’t on holiday…