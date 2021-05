Siobahn McDonagh and Angela Eagle hardly pulled their punches in their interrogation of David Cameron during today’s committee hearing.¬†McDonagh in particular left Cameron looking pretty uncomfortable…

A few highlights include McDonagh asking if Cameron believed Greensill ‘was a ponzi scheme’, and Eagle claiming the 56 messages Cameron had sent looked ‘more like stalking than lobbying’. A few red-faced moments for Dave, to say the least.