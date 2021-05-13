WATCH: Douglas Ross Calls Pete Wishart “Inept & Poor” During Furious Committee Exchange

Certainly no love lost between Douglas Ross and SNP Scottish Affairs Committee chair Pete Wishart this morning, with both at each other’s throats in the middle of the committee session.

Ross took the first swing in deriding Wishart’s chairing of the committee as ‘quite frankly inept and poor‘, with Wishart hitting back by saying ‘there’s no need at all to make attacks on the chair of this committee…I’m just trying to get on with doing my job without any personal attacks like that‘. Still seeing red, Ross then insisted “when you’re so poor at your job, I will personally attack you…it’s not erroneous if you’re so poor at your job.” Luckily the exchange was held virtually…

The fight came to an end as a furious Wishart insisted that Ross “get on with his poor an inept questions”, with Ross sneaking in the last word to say “hopefully you can calm down now, chair…”. Probably the most entertaining thing to ever come out of a Scottish Affairs Committee session of late…