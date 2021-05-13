Hoyle Pushing for Much Faster Commons Covid Roadmap

The previously dovish Speaker of the Commons Lindsay Hoyle has announced he will now move to massively speed up the previously-announced roadmap for returning the Commons to ‘normal’ post-Covid. A new message sent to MPs says he will now encourage the Commons Commission on Monday to implement “all changes possible” under the current government guidance, due to the reduction in the Covid-19 alert level. Previously he was dragging his feet…

The changes he wants:

The Chamber: Subject to final public health advice the chamber should consider moving from 2m social distancing to 1m+

Catering: Introduction of rule of 6 – up from the current situation of tables with just one chair Terrace Pavillion to open indoor and outdoor Smoking room to be opened Bellamy’s to be opened subject to demand Members’ Dining Room and Adjournment to offer at-table service dining options Additional chairs in Members’ Tea Room Additional chairs in PCH

Non-passholders: It is hoped the Commission will be able to support a limited return of access for non-passholders for a greater variety of business reasons

Resuming of overseas committee visits

A rocket-boosted acceleration…