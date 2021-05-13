Naga Finally Labels the Labour Activist Doctor

After Guido made headlines last year revealing BBC Panorama’s PPE documentary was, in essence, a Labour party political broadcast – rammed with anti-Tory activists who weren’t flagged to viewers – the corporation admitted it’d had made a mistake. Specifically in the case of Dr Sonia Adesara, a Corbyn activist and former Labour candidate, where the failure to flag her long-time political activity had breached guidelines. It led to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden writing to the BBC to remind them of their duty to be impartial…

The message has penetrated to presenters, it was good to see the corporation learning from past mistakes this morning, as Adesara appeared on BBC Breakfast and was flagged as a “Labour activist” at the end of the interview by Naga Munchetty. Almost there – now the BBC just needs to make sure these biases are flagged at the outset of the interview before everyone tunes out…

Prior to the last-minute declaration by Munchetty, Dr Sonia’s appearance was shaping up to be a classic example of a biased ‘expert activist’ making claims from an anti-Tory point of view, rather than their area of expertise; that the PM is delaying the Covid inquiry to avoid it coming out before the next election – something the government strongly deny – and stems from her political views rather than her medical expertise. Munchetty clearly hesitated before reading the scripted warning – hopefully she’ll get more comfortable doing it from here on out…