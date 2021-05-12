WATCH: Corbyn Says Starmer is “Weak” in Blaming Him

Jeremy Corbyn is back in the studios to criticise Keir Starmer and accuse his successor of attempting to “dump” responsibility for Labour’s disastrous election results on Corbyn’s reputation with voters. In a podcast interview with Robert Peston, Corbyn repeatedly laid into Sir Keir, claiming he took “no responsibility” for the local election results and that his policies were actually very popular:

“I think it’s a bit rich to start blaming me for stuff that’s been done over the past year that I’ve had absolutely no part of whatsoever… I do think that dumping on somebody because they’re not there anymore is a bit weak really. We had a set of popular policies in the last manifesto – green industrial revolution, investment in the economy, equality legislation, national education service – as a party, ditching all of that, we’ll be in an even worse position”

We heard from Miliband and Blair this morning. Guido is sure Sir Keir is grateful for the intervention of all his predecessors today…