Boris Announces Full, Independent, Public Covid Inquiry with Legal Powers

Boris has confirmed to the Commons that he plans a full, independent, public Covid inquiry – with Legal Powers – will be established. The remaining question the press were wondering – the start date – has also been set out by the PM, with the inquiry set to begin in Spring 2022. This means there will be almost no chance of the potentially politically damaging inquiry concluding before the next election…

Boris also announced he will support plans for a Covid memorial in St Paul’s Cathedral which will be a “fitting place of reflection in the heart of the Capital.”