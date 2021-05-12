Boris Urged to Make COP26 Virtual, Save Millions, Cut Emissions

The Global Warming Policy Foundation has, for the first and likely final time of his presidency, urged Boris to follow Joe Biden’s lead and turn this year’s COP26 summit into a purely virtual event; a move which as well as being more Covid secure, would save taxpayers £200 million. Saving the planet and millions in cash? How could Boris say no…

A letter sent to the PM by GWPF director Benny Peiser points out Biden’s recent Leaders’ Summit on Climate functioned perfectly smoothly despite not being a physical meeting, and prevented the 30,000 delegates-worth of CO2-emitting flights COP26’s Glasgow summit would entail. It would at least offset the subsequent hot air that’ll naturally result from a global climate meeting of politicians…