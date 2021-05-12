Boris Has Court Judgement Against Him for Unpaid Debt

Looks like the reports that Boris is hard-up are true. Someone – unidentifiable from a search of the register of County Court Judgements – has taken Boris to court and won a judgement against him for £535. As of this morning, six months later, he still hasn’t settled the debt from October last year. Normally he will have been sent multiple letters from the County Court before the judgement was made. Embarrassing, chaotic financial mismanagement. Awkward.

Hat-tip: Private Eye

UPDATE: Angela Rayner delivers a kicking, “The issue of debt when it comes to the Prime Minister is whatever debt of gratitude Boris Johnson owes to the Tory donor who paid to renovate his flat, and what this donor or donors were promised or expected in return for their generosity.”