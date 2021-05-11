WATCH: Matt Hancock Dodges Questions Over Social Care Reforms

Ahead of the Queen’s speech later today, Matt Hancock made the media round this morning to offer hints at what the speech might contain – or at least, what it won’t. Pressed by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the government’s long-promised plans to reform social care, Hancock hesitated, saying:

“The truth is we are going to have a long-term plan to reform social care, it’s incredibly important, and as you say [it’s] long overdue. We committed to it in our manifesto in 2019, we then of course had […] the pandemic to deal with […] we haven’t been able to focus on it as much as we might’ve liked.”

Hancock did later say Boris expects to lay out more detailed plans later in the year, although when exactly those delayed plans will be revealed is anyone’s guess. They’ve supposedly been ‘oven-ready’ since 2019…