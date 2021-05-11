SNP Whips Office’s Latest Panic

With two SNP MPs now under investigation for inappropriate behaviour towards party staffers, Tommy Sheppard should perhaps have been more careful when asked on 5 Live “who’s your first hug going to be with?”:

“Well I might hug some of my staff that I have been seeing on Zoom twice a week for the last 52 weeks, but not actually been able to touch”

The SNP whips office has been working overtime recently, with 1/5 SNP MPs having quit, been sacked, under investigation or suspended since the bunch were elected in 2019. Guido can only imagine they had a heart attack upon hearing…