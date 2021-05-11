Read in Full: Dave’s Lobbying Texts Reveal New Approach to Schmoozing

Prior to the Lex Greensill lobbying affair, Cameron’s texts had already made news back in 2013 when it was revealed he had taken to ending texts with ‘LOL’, thinking it meant “Lots of love”, until Rebekah Brooks informed him of the true meaning. A new release from the Treasury select committee ahead of Lex Greensill’s appearance this afternoon reveals Cameron’s new overly-friendly approach to lobbying. Sick bags at the ready…

Messages from Cameron include one to permanent Treasury secret Tom Scholar ending, “Can I give you lunch once the budget is done? Love Dc.”; another love-filled message to Scholar reads “See you with Rishi’s [sic] for an elbow bump or foot tap. Love Dc”. Etonian “oiling” really is a thing to behold…

The release also shows Cameron was so desperate he put aside personal animosity with Gove to try and get his way, clearly sent through gritted teeth:

In total there are 56 conversations released by the Treasury committee, covering a mere three month period in 2020. The government will continue feeling relaxed; the messages further prove Cameron’s desperate lobbying fell on deaf ears…

Read the messages in full here: