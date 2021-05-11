Queen’s Speech Bills in Full

The Queen has just wrapped up her 67th state opening speech to Parliament; announcing an enormous 31 bills the PM plans on passing over the next year, as he hopes to move his premiership on from Covid to enact some of his 2019 manifesto. The long to-do list came during a very low-key Covid-friendly ceremony, with a significantly reduced number of MPs and Lords, press, and visitors – with the Queen even arriving in a car instead of a royal coach. The bills in full are:

Health and Care Bill: Improve technological innovation in the NHS; allow patients to receive more tailored and preventative care, closer to home. Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill: Legislation to establish Cummings’s ARIA research agency High Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill: Transform connectivity by rail and bus Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill: Extend 5G mobile coverage and gigabit broadband Skills and Post-16 Education Bill: Lifetime skills guarantee to provide access to training throughout people’s lives Subsidy Control Bill: Measures to support businesses, reflecting the UK’s strategic interests and drives economic growth Procurement Bill: Simplify procurement in the public sector National Insurance Contributions Bill: Creating eight new Freeports Planning Bill, Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill: Enhanced rights for renters, modernisation of the planning system, end the practice of ground rents for new leasehold properties Building Safety Bill: Preventing repeat Grenfell tragedies Dormant Assets Bill, Charities Bill: Reducing bureaucracy in the voluntary sector, releasing additional funds for “good causes” Environment Bill: Set binding environmental targets Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, Kept Animals Bill, Animals Abroad Bill: Promote the highest standards of animal welfare Electoral Integrity Bill: Ensure the integrity of elections Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill: Protect freedom of speech at universities Judicial Review Bill: Restore the balance of power between the executive, legislature and the courts Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill: Abolish the Fixed Term Parliaments Act Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concerns) Bill: Strengthen devolved Government in Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation: Address the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill: Increase sentences for the most serious and violent offenders and ensure the timely administration of justice Draft Victims Bill: Address violence, including against women and girls, and to support victims New Plan for Immigration Legislation: Establish a fairer immigration system Draft Online Safety Bill: Ensuring internet safety for all, especially for children Armed Forces Bill: Honour and strengthen the Armed Forces Covenant National Insurance Contributions Bill: Provide National Insurance contribution relief for employers of veterans Counter-State Threats Bill, Telecommunications (Security) Bill: Counter hostile activity by foreign states

In addition to these bills, there were a few other vague commitments laid out by the government, including:

Proposals on social care reform will be brought forward

Address lost learning during the pandemic

Address racial and ethnic disparities and ban conversion therapy

