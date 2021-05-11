Farage’s Latest Trump Impersonation

Last November Farage was enamoured by Trump’s high-energy campaign rallies, not least his constant dancing to YMCA:

when he came off the stage, YCMA’s playing; he’s dancing on stage, he’s waving to the crowd, I mean this is the greatest political showman we’ve ever seen”

He’s now giving the song his own energetic interpretation, dancing around to the camp tune in Abacoa, Florida, whilst visiting the Palm Beach County Tea Party there. Guido particularly enjoyed the continued use of Trump posters, merely with Pence’s name blatantly crossed out…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Nigel Farage
mdi-timer May 11 2021 @ 10:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments