Breaking: Starmer’s Top MP Bag Carrier Quits over Rayner Rumour Accusations

Starmer’s top aide, his PPS Carolyn Harris, has quit amid allegations of spreading rumours about Angela Rayner, the Times reports. It sounded like Starmer was searching for a new PPS this morning, following his shadow cabinet reshuffle on Sunday night, and Harris now has confirmed she is pro-actively “stepping back from this role”. This is the second post-local election resignation since Friday night…

It is alleged Harris had spread “baseless rumours about Angela Rayner’s private life”, with a senior Labour figure saying “She was briefing salacious rumours about Angela over the weekend and got caught. She’s a total wrecking ball and has done him a lot of harm in PLP”. Asked about the claims, Harris blocked the Times reporter on WhatsApp. Not the move of an innocent person…