LISTEN: Diane Abbott Claims Keir Starmer Doesn’t Have “A Winning Strategy”

After insisting yesterday that Labour should return to the barnstorming policy agenda that worked so well under Corbyn in 2019, Diane Abbott has once again offered her solution to Sir Keir’s woes this morning by claiming the party needs ‘a winning strategy’ and criticising last night’s reshuffle. Appearing on The Today Programme, Abbott said:

“We want a winning strategy. The strategy we have at the moment is not a winning strategy. And this reshuffle – I don’t want to be rude – but the reshuffle hasn’t been fantastically successful. Apart from anything else, because it was so drawn out, it took media attention away from some of our successes, like Tracy Brabin becoming the Mayor for West Yorkshire, like the great result in Wales. So we want to move forward, we want to unify, and we want Keir to talk about the policies that he promised party members.”

Of course, Diane knows all about winning strategies, having spent most of an election year trying to undermine her party’s deputy leader…