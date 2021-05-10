Commons Standards Watchdog Confirms Boris Under Investigation Over Mustique Trip

Parliament’s Standards Commissioner has finally released a long-awaited list of MPs currently under investigation by her. In 2018 MPs changed rules so that those under investigation would no longer be publicised, however Parliament recently reversed this change. A total of 9 MPs are under investigation, Boris Johnson the most prominent among them. His 2020 holiday to Mustique is the subject of a potential breach due to failure to accurately register the £15,000 “benefit in kind”. Maybe Mustique was a mistake…

Other MPs under investigation include:

Owen Paterson

Adam Holloway

Bob Stewart

Natalie Elphicke

Sir Roger Gale

Theresa Villiers

All of whom stand accused of “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally.”

Loony left MP Claudia Webbe is also under investigation over employment and earnings, which while not detailed Guido presumes is related to her continued failure to register her councillor allowances payments on time. Finally, Jonathan Gullis is being investigated for using taxpayer funded stationery for non-public purposes. Probably for campaigning.

Readers may recognise some significant omissions on the list, not least the infamous Rob Roberts who is subject to a formal investigation over his behaviour towards a member of staff. Unfortunately for the press while the minor indiscretions mentioned above have been made public, those under investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievances System remain private. Guido looks forward to continuing to reveal indiscretions MPs would rather hope are kept secret…