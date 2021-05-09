Read in Full: Starmer’s New Shadow Cabinet

Starmer’s reshuffle is finally underway following last night’s bungled sacking of Angela Rayner. The big moves so far are:

Anneliese Dodds – sacked as Shadow chancellor*

Nick Brown – sacked as Chief Whip

Rachel Reeves – promoted to shadow chancellor from Cabinet Office

Angela Rayner – replaces Reeves as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Alan Campbell – promoted to chief whip from deputy chief whip

Valerie Vaz – sacked as shadow leader of the Commons

Thangam Debbonaire – promoted to shadow leader of the Commons, from shadow housing secretary

Relief for shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth as they both keep their jobs. Stay tuned…

*An embarrassing demotion is in line for Dodds, who is apparently going to head up Labour’s post-elections policy review.

UPDATE the reshuffle in full: