Read in Full: Starmer’s New Shadow Cabinet
Starmer’s reshuffle is finally underway following last night’s bungled sacking of Angela Rayner. The big moves so far are:
- Anneliese Dodds – sacked as Shadow chancellor*
- Nick Brown – sacked as Chief Whip
- Rachel Reeves – promoted to shadow chancellor from Cabinet Office
- Angela Rayner – replaces Reeves as shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Alan Campbell – promoted to chief whip from deputy chief whip
- Valerie Vaz – sacked as shadow leader of the Commons
- Thangam Debbonaire – promoted to shadow leader of the Commons, from shadow housing secretary
Relief for shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth as they both keep their jobs. Stay tuned…
*An embarrassing demotion is in line for Dodds, who is apparently going to head up Labour’s post-elections policy review.
UPDATE the reshuffle in full:
- Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work: Angela Rayner
- Party Chair & Chair of Labour Policy Review: Anneliese Dodds
- National Campaign Coordinator: Shabana Mahmood
- Shadow Chief Whip: Alan Campbell
- Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Rachel Reeves
- Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury: Bridget Phillipson
- Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs: Lisa Nandy
- Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Nick Thomas-Symonds
- Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: David Lammy
- Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: John Healey
- Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Jonathan Ashworth
- Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: Ed Miliband
- Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Jonathan Reynolds
- Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade: Emily Thornberry
- Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Kate Green
- Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Jo Stevens
- Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Luke Pollard
- Shadow Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government: Steve Reed
- Shadow Secretary of State for Housing: Lucy Powell
- Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Jim McMahon
- Shadow Secretary of State for International Development: Preet Gill
- Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Nia Griffith
- Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Ian Murray
- Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: Louise Haigh
- Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities: Marsha de Cordova
- Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Thangam Debbonaire
- Shadow Attorney General: Charlie Falconer
- Shadow Secretary of State for Mental Health: Rosena Allin-Khan
- Shadow Secretary of State for Child Poverty: Wes Streeting
- Shadow Secretary of State for Young People and Democracy: Cat Smith
- Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights & Protections: Andy McDonald
- Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith
- Opposition Chief Whip in the House: Tommy McAvoy