SNP Forecast to Fall Short of Majority Following Failure to Win Essential Aberdeen Seat

The BBC are predicting the SNP will now fall two seats short of an overall majority in Holyrood – the exact same result they saw in 2016 – in a blow to Sturgeon’s ability to claim a mandate for a second independence referendum. The party’s hopes relied on winning the key marginal seat of Tory-held Aberdeen West, however the Conservatives managed to increase their majority from 900 to 3000. The BBC projection in full:

Now the SNP will have to point to the overtly-pro-independence Green party seats, which push the anti-UK votes over the line in Holyrood…

