Labour has clawed back a positive news line from the local elections, winning a majority in the Senedd. Drakeford, the Tories and Plaid managed to squeeze out the smaller parties – Reform, Abolish and UKIP – with Labour gaining one seat to put them on the magical 30/60 seats, the Tories up the most by 5, and Plaid up one.

Labour’s joint best ever Senedd record…