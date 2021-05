CONFIRMED: Angela Rayner has been sacked as Labour Party chair. She remains deputy leader. https://t.co/jH0sfoPMSr — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) May 8, 2021

The morning after the election results, Starmer promised he’d take personal responsibility for the results. Seems that wasn’t completely accurate as he’s now sacked Angela Rayner, I charge of the local election campaign, from her party chair role. She’ll remain deputy leader. That won’t make shadow cabinet meetings awkward…