Nurses Backed Tories Over Labour by 10 Points

Despite running an absurd local election campaign based on NHS pay – despite local councils not having any control over it – a new poll from NursingNotes reveals a massive 42% intended to vote for the Tories going into today’s midterms – versus just 32% for Labour. Despite only handing out a 1% payrise to them, Labour still haemorrhaged their votes…

The poll of 1,843 healthcare workers also showed 18% were planning on voting for local independents, with smaller parties picking up the final 3% of votes. As NursingNotes points out, a 2019 election survey found 82% voted for Corbyn versus just 6% for the Tories. Just one final blow to Starmer heading into the weekend…
mdi-tag-outline Data Guido Midterms 2021 NHS Polls
mdi-timer May 7 2021 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments