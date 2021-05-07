Adonis: Next Labour Leader Need Not Be MP

Giving his Hartlepool post-mortem, Lord Adonis has come out to argue Sir Keir is not an election winner, lumping him in with the last 14 years of “weak or terrible” leaders post-Blair. When asked whether the party needs new leadership, Lord Adonis opined:

“I don’t think my Labour colleagues should be restricted to people who are currently members of the House of Commons in looking at the next leader. What they should look at is a person, a leader, who can really articulate a bold, credible, exciting and popular vision for the future…”

Does he have a particular Lord in mind?