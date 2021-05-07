Labour’s Malfunctioning Bot Asks Who You Plan to Vote for Yesterday

Once Starmer is finished his inevitable reshuffling of his front bench after the party’s appalling showing in the locals, Guido reckons he might want to take a hard look at his social media team as well. As shown above, sending a post to Labour’s Facebook page still triggers an automatic message from the party’s messenger bot, asking who you plan to vote for on May 6 – nearly 14 hours (and counting) after polls closed. It looks like Richard Burgon was right: Labour needs to stop “going backwards”…