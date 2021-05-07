Labour: Starmer Will Take Responsibility for These Results

Despite Hartlepool not yet having been declared, a Labour source tells the press en masse Starmer will take responsibility for the result, claiming they’ve said all along “the North East and the Midlands would be difficult”. According to the Labour source, the party “has not yet changed nearly enough or voters to place their trust in us.” Possibly an understatement given Sky News is claiming the Tories are on course for almost twice as many votes as Labour in Hartlepool…

Off the record, one Labour source goes further, telling Channel 4 “Just because we have stopped pissing in the bath doesn’t mean people want to jump in with us straight away”. An accurate summary at this stage in the night…

Meanwhile the hard left are already turning on Starmer, with Lloyd Russell-Moyle being the first to break ranks and openly criticise him:

Good to see valueless flag waving and suit wearing working so well... or not? — Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@lloyd_rm) May 6, 2021

The next few days are going to be messy…

Read Labour’s statement in full: