Labour Left’s Strife With Starmer Starts

Labour’s hard-left MPs have already launched vocal attacks on Keir Starmer’s leadership, following the party’s record-breaking humiliating defeat in Hartlepool. Lloyd Russel-Moyle was first out the gates before the result was declared, slamming Starmer’s tactic of “valueless flag waving and suit wearing”

Fan-favourite Richard Burgon has tweetedLabour’s leadership needs to urgently change direction”  and return to championing Corbyn’s 2019 election promises, something Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed instantly rejected on the Today Programme, saying Hartlepool must “absolutely not mean” a return to Corbynism.

Momentum is warning if Starmer doesn’t change direction he will be “out of a job”. Diane Abbott is also joining in, deludedly bragging about Corbyn’s two victories in Hartlepool and saying it is not possible to blame the former leadership for the result:

Former Sedgefield MP Phil Wilson is ignoring Abbott’s interpretation, telling LBC this morning that “the overhang from the Corbyn-era is still there.” 

Does Dr Paul Williams have any thoughts? He turned up the Hartlepool count 30 seconds before the announcement and being filmed running away immediately after, refusing to give a concession speech or talk to the press. There will be weeks of fall-out from this for Labour, with one official telling the hard left making leadership threats, “bring it on”…
