WATCH: Tower Hamlets Labour Filmed Breaking Electoral Rules Outside Polling Station

Guido has received* video footage of Labour activists appearing to break electoral rules in Tower Hamlets. The law states that campaigning can’t take place in the vicinity of the polling station to prevent “undue influence”. In 2019 the exact same activity by a Labour activist did defy election rules…

This afternoon The Mirror’s Mikey Smith claimed Labour’s internal data shows a massive turnout fall on 2016, with just 11.6% of 2016’s turnout being seen by midday. Is Labour getting desperate with mere hours to go until polls close?

*Credit: @TiceRichard of Reform UK.