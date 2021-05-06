Labour Also Caught Stealing Leaflets from Letterboxes

After the LibDems were caught pilfering leaflets from doorsteps on two separate occasions, Labour has decided to imitate their opponents by also rummaging around people’s letterboxes. In footage released yesterday, Labour’s Gedling Councillor Rachael Ellis has been accused by local Tories, and can be seen reaching deep into a resident’s letterbox to swap out Conservative campaign material for her own, scurrying away before raising any suspicions. To add icing to the cake, according to Ellis’s register of interests, she is also a justice of the peace. The LibDems claimed they were just trying to clear the litter; Guido reckons Ellis might want to think of a better excuse…