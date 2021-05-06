Poll Shows Voters Don’t Care About ‘Tory Sleaze’

New data from YouGov shows that 70% of voters haven’t been following the claims that Tory donors fronted the costs for the Downing Street refurb. Despite it being Labour’s best attack line for the past month, 9% saying they aren’t aware of the story at all, 35% are aware though haven’t been following it, and 26% say they’ve not been doing so closely. Starmer’s been insisting all week that his sleaze allegations were “breaking through”…

The same poll also found that just 32% of voters thought that Labour could form a competent government, compared to 41% who thought the Tories were currently running one. 90% of voters also think the government has had an excellent vaccine rollout – and half credit Boris for its success. It looks like voters care more about shots in their arms than sleaze in the headlines, with the Tories heading into today’s mass poll with a ten-point lead…