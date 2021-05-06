LibDems Discover Only Fans in Wales

Co-conspirators may remember the Welsh LibDem William Powell – whose name appeared on the site during the selection for the LibDems’ only Welsh Senedd seat – during the affair that saw the Welsh LibDem leader Jane Dodds caught out lying about being in Wales despite residing in leafy Richmond. Powell’s victory raised eyebrows at the time, given he’d previously received a written warning from the party over allegations he gave three young women absinthe before trying to touch one of them and put his hands around their waists. Not the best start to his campaign efforts this year…

Powell is putting that behind him and moving on, however, today mobilising troops to try and win his seat in the Welsh Senedd. Guido’s eye couldn’t help being caught by one of his supporters, though: tagged in multiple tweets from Powell, top OnlyFans creator Hannah Veillet.

Local to the area, Veillet clearly makes good use of social media, advertising her content as well as the beautiful Breckon countryside.

The earth laughs in flower 🌼🙃😂 pic.twitter.com/O2AUH8WwZL — ❌𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒉 𝑽𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒕❌ 𝑻𝒐𝒑 2% (@HannahVeillet) April 6, 2021

Guido would love to know how Hannah met William and what convinced her to support him…