French Official: “We’re Ready for War. We Can Bring Jersey to its Knees’

The head of the joint Normandy-Brittany sea authority has declared they are "ready for war" and "can bring Jersey to its knees" as tensions continue to ramp up between the UK and France over Jersey at a dizzying pace.

Responding to two navy vessels being sent by Britain to patrol the situation last night, Macron has retaliated by sending one of his own military boats, to join 100 French fishing vessels blockading the harbour. A French minister has said the country “won’t be intimidated” by British manoeuvres

The French fishing vessels, seen with flares and banners, were described by one Jersey fisherman as being “like an invasion”. The farce was compounded this morning by a member of the Jersey Militia reenactment group firing a musket on the French boats:

