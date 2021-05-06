EXCLUSIVE: Scott Trust Commissioned Report into Slavery Links Covered Up By Guardian

Following yesterday’s story pointing out The Guardian’s silence over the report into its historical links to slavery, Guido can now exclusively reveal that the report for the Scott Trust has been undertaken – yet remains unreleased.

The independent investigation – which was commissioned by The Guardian’s owner the Scott Trust – began its research back in July, after Guido identified the paper’s support for the Confederacy during the American Civil War, and that its founder made his fortune in the cotton trade. Ten months later, The Guardian is still keeping quiet on the report’s findings.

The report’s lead author, Dr. Sheryllynne Haggerty, confirmed that not only had the investigation concluded, it was also only ever ‘a scoping report‘ in the first place – which suggests to Guido that its results were obvious from the start. Clearly, The Guardian has been covering up the investigation’s findings for some time…

Guido has asked The Guardian press office for comment. At the time of going to pixel no response has been received.