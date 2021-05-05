Tweeter Apologises for Calling Laurence Fox a Racist

Time Out sub-editor Liz Tray has apologised on Twitter for calling Laurence Fox a racist on the platform:

“On 14th April 2021, I tweeted that Laurence Fox was a racist. I accept that this allegation is untrue. I have deleted the tweets and apologise to Mr Fox for any distress caused.”

The next day Fox replied to Tray’s allegation, saying he was putting his lawyers on the case

One victory from Fox down, a few more court actions to go
