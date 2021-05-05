Sadiq’s Crony Business Backers Includes Businessman Who Wanted His Wife’s Hymen Inspected to Nullify His Marriage
A list of 100 “business leaders” who have come out to back Sadiq’s re-election bid includes a technology entrepreneur who made headlines in February when attempting to get his wife’s hymen inspected in order to nullify their marriage. Husayn Kassai, co-founder of technology firm Onfido, wanted a judge to declare the marriage void off the back of the inspection, despite his wife having text proof they’d had sex in a Prague hotel. Guido guesses London Labour failed to double-check the list when they boasted about the headline on Twitter…
Further inspection of the list reveals almost a quarter are Labour donors, officials or backers, including a Labour peer, 2 mayors and 5 serving councillors. He clearly struggled to find 100 genuine business backers who’ve been won over by his record in office…
- Lord Hollick – Labour donor and peer, former SpAd to Peter Mandelson
- Mark Clover, SEC Newington – former Labour councillor, three-time election manager for the party
- Richard Greer, Myanmar Strategic Holdings – David Lammy backer, long time Labour supporter and donor
- Howard Dawber – former Labour candidate
- Daniel Farrell – Labour member
- Ibrahim Dogus – Labour councillor and former parliamentary candidate
- Sonny Leong – Chair of Chinese for Labour, Treasurer of BAME Labour
- Hamish Sandison – Chair of Labour Business
- Alan Buckle – a former Ed Miliband appointee
- Jasvir Singh – Labour activist
- Emily Wallace, Inflect Partners – Labour activist
- David Offenbach – Labour Business vice-chair
- Ali Gul Ozbek – Labour mayor of Harringay
- Sheikh Aliur Rahman, London Tea Exchange – business previously donated to Sadiq Khan
- Subri Ozaydin – Labour councillor and mayor of Enfield
- Rehana Ameer – Labour Business executive committee member
- Simon Lydiard – Chair of Vauxhall Labour branch
- Paul Dimoldenberg – Labour councillor
- Jas Athwal – Labour leader of Redbridge London Council
- Vijay Luthra – Former Labour Councillor
- Sadiq Kothia – Labour Councillor in Redbridge
- Gerald Shamash – Labour’s previous official lawyer
Two more of Khan’s City Hall board appointees are on the list – Simon Pitkeathley and Claire Pritchard. Last Saturday Khan said the British voters won’t accept a PM involved in cronyism and sleaze…