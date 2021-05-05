Sadiq’s Crony Business Backers Includes Businessman Who Wanted His Wife’s Hymen Inspected to Nullify His Marriage

A list of 100 “business leaders” who have come out to back Sadiq’s re-election bid includes a technology entrepreneur who made headlines in February when attempting to get his wife’s hymen inspected in order to nullify their marriage. Husayn Kassai, co-founder of technology firm Onfido, wanted a judge to declare the marriage void off the back of the inspection, despite his wife having text proof they’d had sex in a Prague hotel. Guido guesses London Labour failed to double-check the list when they boasted about the headline on Twitter…

Further inspection of the list reveals almost a quarter are Labour donors, officials or backers, including a Labour peer, 2 mayors and 5 serving councillors. He clearly struggled to find 100 genuine business backers who’ve been won over by his record in office…

Lord Hollick – Labour donor and peer, former SpAd to Peter Mandelson

Mark Clover, SEC Newington – former Labour councillor, three-time election manager for the party

Richard Greer, Myanmar Strategic Holdings – David Lammy backer, long time Labour supporter and donor

Howard Dawber – former Labour candidate

Daniel Farrell – Labour member

Ibrahim Dogus – Labour councillor and former parliamentary candidate

Sonny Leong – Chair of Chinese for Labour, Treasurer of BAME Labour

Hamish Sandison – Chair of Labour Business

Alan Buckle – a former Ed Miliband appointee

Jasvir Singh – Labour activist

Emily Wallace, Inflect Partners – Labour activist

David Offenbach – Labour Business vice-chair

Ali Gul Ozbek – Labour mayor of Harringay

Sheikh Aliur Rahman, London Tea Exchange – business previously donated to Sadiq Khan

Subri Ozaydin – Labour councillor and mayor of Enfield

Rehana Ameer – Labour Business executive committee member

Simon Lydiard – Chair of Vauxhall Labour branch

Paul Dimoldenberg – Labour councillor

Jas Athwal – Labour leader of Redbridge London Council

Vijay Luthra – Former Labour Councillor

Sadiq Kothia – Labour Councillor in Redbridge

Gerald Shamash – Labour’s previous official lawyer

Two more of Khan’s City Hall board appointees are on the list – Simon Pitkeathley and Claire Pritchard. Last Saturday Khan said the British voters won’t accept a PM involved in cronyism and sleaze…