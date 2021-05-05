Sadiq’s Crony Business Backers Includes Businessman Who Wanted His Wife’s Hymen Inspected to Nullify His Marriage

A list of 100 “business leaders” who have come out to back Sadiq’s re-election bid includes a technology entrepreneur who made headlines in February when attempting to get his wife’s hymen inspected in order to nullify their marriage. Husayn Kassai, co-founder of technology firm Onfido, wanted a judge to declare the marriage void off the back of the inspection, despite his wife having text proof they’d had sex in a Prague hotel. Guido guesses London Labour failed to double-check the list when they boasted about the headline on Twitter…

Further inspection of the list reveals almost a quarter are Labour donors, officials or backers, including a Labour peer, 2 mayors and 5 serving councillors. He clearly struggled to find 100 genuine business backers who’ve been won over by his record in office…

  • Lord Hollick – Labour donor and peer, former SpAd to Peter Mandelson
  • Mark Clover, SEC Newington – former Labour councillor, three-time election manager for the party
  • Richard Greer, Myanmar Strategic Holdings – David Lammy backer, long time Labour supporter and donor
  • Howard Dawber – former Labour candidate
  • Daniel Farrell – Labour member
  • Ibrahim Dogus – Labour councillor and former parliamentary candidate
  • Sonny Leong – Chair of Chinese for Labour, Treasurer of BAME Labour
  • Hamish Sandison – Chair of Labour Business
  • Alan Buckle – a former Ed Miliband appointee
  • Jasvir Singh – Labour activist
  • Emily Wallace, Inflect Partners – Labour activist
  • David Offenbach – Labour Business vice-chair
  • Ali Gul Ozbek – Labour mayor of Harringay
  • Sheikh Aliur Rahman, London Tea Exchange – business previously donated to Sadiq Khan
  • Subri Ozaydin – Labour councillor and mayor of Enfield
  • Rehana Ameer – Labour Business executive committee member
  • Simon Lydiard – Chair of Vauxhall Labour branch
  • Paul Dimoldenberg – Labour councillor
  • Jas Athwal – Labour leader of Redbridge London Council
  • Vijay Luthra – Former Labour Councillor
  • Sadiq Kothia – Labour Councillor in Redbridge
  • Gerald Shamash – Labour’s previous official lawyer

Two more of Khan’s City Hall board appointees are on the list – Simon Pitkeathley and Claire Pritchard. Last Saturday Khan said the British voters won’t accept a PM involved in cronyism and sleaze…
