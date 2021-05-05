Police Immediately Drop Investigation into Brabin’s Brownie Bribery

After Guido’s exclusive yesterday that Tracy Brabin, Labour’s candidate for the West Yorkshire mayoralty, had been reported to the police for potentially breaking election “treating” laws, the police claim no offence has been committed. Despite a UKIP candidate in 2015 facing four days of media coverage before the police announced they would take no further action, West Yorkshire Police last night immediately told the press Brabin didn’t commit an electoral offence – despite not taking any time to investigate the details. Labour accused the Tories of wasting police time, it doesn’t sound like the police dedicated any serious time to the complaint whatsoever…

A Labour source told the Mail that the brownies had only been made available to party activists as a thank you, however local LibDem councillor Tom Gordon claims to the contrary, he’d seen Brabin “out and about with boxes of brownies… that say “Vote Labour” on them”. Guido would like to know why custom brownies made exclusively for party activists would need the phrase “Vote Labour” on them…