Netanyahu Misses Coalition Forming Deadline

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Tuesday deadline to form a coalition government after Israel’s latest indecisive election has been missed, meaning the leader of the second-largest party will now be given the opportunity to find a way of kicking him out. The blow to Bibi’s hopes of clinging on to power came from the country’s president, who has now invited Yair Lapid, leader of the second-largest Yesh Atid party, to form a coalition – despite having won just 17 of the parliament’s 120 seats. Netanyahu has been in office since 2009, his rival now has 28 days to eject him from power…