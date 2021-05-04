WATCH: Free Speech-Loving Brian Rose Cuts Short Interview with Teenagers

Given Brian Rose’s manifesto says that “Freedom of speech is that most fundamental human right, allowing us to engage in open and honest debate to test and prove viewpoints”, Guido was surprised to see the mayoral candidate storm out of a podcast interview with three politically-minded teenagers. Not the strongest of looks…

Appearing on the Politics Relaxed podcast, Brian Rose was asked about hosting the likes of David Icke on his YouTube channel, only to cut it short halfway through and leave the meeting. It didn’t stop there…

The teens now claim that after publishing the interview, YouTube promptly removed it from their platform after it was hit by an unfounded copywriter claim from Rose’s channel London Real, though it’s now available. As 15-year-old host Felix Von der Geest says, “Actions speak louder than words”…