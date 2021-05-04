British Politics Boxing Championship

Sadiq Khan is the latest politician to be filmed getting sweaty in the boxing ring. Boris brings brute power; Sadiq looks surprisingly spritely; Farage focused on the media – laying into cameras as he no doubt often wanted to do for real. Unfortunately, Sir Keir looked the weakest, albeit with the traditional inflated boxing trash-talking about punching Boris at PMQs:

Guido will leave it up to readers to decide who will be able to claim a knockout result on Thursday…

UPDATE: Sadiq tells JoePolitics he could take Boris
mdi-account-multiple-outline Boris Johnson Keir Starmer Nigel Farage Sadiq Khan
