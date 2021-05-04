Tracy Brabin Accused of Breaking Electoral Laws on Treating

Labour MP and West Yorkshire mayoral candidate Tracy Brabin has raised eyebrows after being spotted handing out brownies on more than one occasion during her current campaign – in contravention of electoral law. The 1983 elections law states no candidate can “treat” voters, and will be guilty of an offence if found to have provided “any meat, drink, entertainment or provision” in any attempt of influencing votes. A UKIP candidate in 2015 made headlines after handing out sausage rolls…

Local LibDem councillor Tom Gordon noted he’s now seen Brabin “out & about with boxes of brownies on them that say ‘Vote Labour’ on them”, asking the West Yorkshire Police whether it would be considered an electoral offence under treating laws.

A separate post from local candidate Kerron Cross saw him thank Brabin for the “vote Labour chocolate brownies” given to him by Brabin that day, which the “whole family loved”

Loving the Vote Labour chocolate brownies we were given by ⁦@TracyBrabin⁩ today. Whole family loved it. And yes, vote Labour kids.❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/sQdiDcj2Qk — Kerron Cross (@KerronCross) April 30, 2021

Might an opposition candidate seek to make headlines by making a formal complaint to the Electoral Commission?