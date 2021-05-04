New Figures Prove Labour’s Teacher-First Vaccine Policy Was Unnecessary

When Labour first came out with their teacher-first vaccine policy in January, Guido was instantly against the idea as it would divert vaccine resources away from the most vulnerable towards those with no proven medical need to be prioritised. Rough figures at the time showed the policy would result in 190 extra deaths a day. Thankfully government ignored the suggestion, and new figures from the ONS show they were right to, with only one in every 500 teachers catching Covid in the fortnight ending March 31st – down from one in 60 before Christmas. Teaching unions warned No. 10’s return to school for all pupils on March 8th was “madness” and risked an explosion in cases…

10,000 secondary school teachers and pupils, at 80 schools, were swabbed for the study, with just 0.34% of pupils testing positive, and almost nine in 10 secondary schools seeing no Covid cases reported after re-opening. Starmer’s call for a firebreak lockdown last year crashed and burned in Wales, and now we know this policy diversion from SAGE’s recommendation was also a misstep – not the best record for the Labour leader in retrospect…