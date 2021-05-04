Tories Report Tracy Brabin to Police Over ‘Treating’ Claims

Following Guido’s story that Labour MP and West Yorkshire mayoral candidate Tracy Brabin has been spotted by the LibDems handing out Labour-branded brownies on her campaign trail – in contravention of electoral law – Brabin has now been reported to the police by the Tories. The complaint, submitted by Tory candidate Matt Robinson’s agent and also sent to the returning officer, asks the police to investigate whether “this reaches a threshold” to “constitute an offence of Section 114 of the Representation of the People’s Act 1983″.

The Tories tell Guido: “We knew Labour had nothing to offer the voters of West Yorkshire but resorting to giving away treats in return for campaign support really takes the biscuit”. Brabin will no doubt be irritated by the move, though that’s the way the cookie crumbles…

Read the relevant law in full: