Welsh Health Secretary Breaks his Own Rules… Again

Despite being Wales’s health secretary throughout the pandemic, many readers may only remember Vaughan Gething from his chip escapade, when he and his wife were pictured eating chips at a picnic table in April 2020, after telling everyone that “spending a prolonged period on a park bench”. The area was subsequently cordoned off to stop others doing the same…

Guido now spots Gething breaking his own rules again, campaigning in the local elections in a group of eight; just four days after the Welsh Government wrote on their website:

“The number of campaigners operating together should be kept to an absolute minimum and should not exceed 6 people in total.”

Guido presumes the Welsh Government are mere hours away from cordoning off this street corner to stop the public copying Gething’s example…