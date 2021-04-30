NEW: Boris’s Phone Number Finally Removed from Internet

Boris’s personal phone number has finally been removed from the internet after it was revealed last night it’s been freely available, and easily accessible, for over 15 years. Popbitch broke the story, revealing the number had been available in an online think-tank press release from Boris’s shadow education days in 2006. Scrutiny of access to the PM has been heightened since revelations both James Dyson and a Universal Credit claimant texted him to sort out policy problems. While attempts last night to call the PM resulted in a ‘user busy’ beep, this morning calls are instantly answered by a female voice saying the phone has been switched off. WhatsApps are also going undelivered…

Guido notes the Politeia press release has finally been pulled, no doubt after hours of furious calls from No. 10’s press officers. The damage will be done however, especially given last week’s reports that Boris had been told to change his ancient phone number by Simon Case on security grounds.

This morning former national security advisor Lord Ricketts warned there could be security implications should the number have fallen into the hands of hostile states, or domestic hackers, saying he would have thought a mobile number change upon becoming PM would be an “elementary security precaution these days”. At least the press release is now unavailable. As long as no one internet archived it…