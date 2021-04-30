Extinction Rebellion to Save the World by Going Extinct

Extinction Rebellion’s genius new plan to combat climate change and save the planet is to simply stop having children. The sentiment is common in fundamentalist green circles…

In a new video posted today, an impassioned XR activist declared that the best way to help future generations is to just never give birth to them in the first place:

“I realised that I couldn’t possibly raise a child in [a] world… that wasn’t going to have the same opportunity as I had, where even food was going to be a struggle…I’m grieving children that I will not conceive.”

Guido reckons this might be the best idea the Extinction Rebellion zealots have ever had…
