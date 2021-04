Guido’s interested to see Starmer arrive at John Lewis this afternoon for a smug photoshoot amid flat-gate. It’s undoubtedly a smirk-raising photo-op, though it’s undermined by Starmer’s own words at PMQs yesterday, who ranted at Boris:

“This is a Prime Minister who, during the pandemic, was nipping out of meetings to choose¬†wallpaper”

Now the Tories are able to accuse Starmer of playing party politics, and doing so during a pandemic.