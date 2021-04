As Guido fact-checked on Tuesday, the supposed No. 10 John Lewis hate in fact originated in a Tatler profile about Carrie, not from Carrie or Boris themselves. While the store is using the story as a clever advertising opportunity, the PM has finally put this specific controversy to bed, saying he loves John Lewis. On the wider flat-gate he told the pool clip “I don’t think there’s anything to see here”, which may do less to pour cold water on the story…