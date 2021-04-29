Through the Keyhole: Tory Conference’s New Champagne Bar

In 2009, then-party chairman Eric Pickles banned Tory conference-goers from drinking champagne, saying the party had to avoid offending voters with extravagant lifestyles. Times change, however, and this year’s conference attendees will now be able to enjoy a brand new champagne bar in the newly-refurbished Manchester Midland Hotel.

The iconic – and infamously expensive – venue has finished undergoing a £14 million renovation project during lockdown, now featuring a new restaurant as well as a £3 million facelift to the grand foyer.

The new champagne bar, overlooking the main reception, will also have a space to host live music. Jamie Njoku-Goodwin is itching to try it out…