Carole Cadwalladr Makes Yet Another Apology to Arron Banks

You may have forgotten that the Arron Banks defamation case against Carole Cadwalladr is still ongoing, given she dropped her defence of truth back in November. Remember all those Russian collusion allegations she pushed so hard? No evidence presented whatsoever and that will cost her (or rather her backers) a fortune. This has not stopped her milking crowdfunding mugs though; she is continuing the battle with Banks and attempting to mitigate her costs with a novel argument. Namely that despite there being no truth to the allegations which she made around the world to much acclaim, they were made in the public interest. Essentially running up her crowdfunded legal bill to argue that her disinformation was in the public interest. Some chutzpah!

Carole’s crowdfunding website itself has unbelievably resulted in her having to make yet another apology to Banks. This time after her she tried to raise money on the back of repeating the claim of a secret Russian relationship with Banks – despite having admitted it was untrue. A weary sounding Arron Banks tells Guido “Yet another apology – it’s about time Carole dropped her court case, apologise and stop wasting her donors’ money and the court’s time.” That would, however, require Carole and her backers to finally accept that it was all a fantasy…